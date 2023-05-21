Old Dominion started making a habit of mounting small-venue pop-up shows during their off days on Kenny Chesney's Here and Now Tour in 2022, but the group mounted the ultimate pop-up show on Saturday night (May 20), surprising Chesney himself onstage during a stop on his current I Go Back Tour.

The band -- who are longtime friends and frequent tour mates of Chesney, and even released a gang rendition of "Beer With My Friends" with him last August -- pranked the star with a guest appearance. They strolled out onstage while Chesney was in the middle of his set at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

It marked the first time that Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey appeared in public without his cane since an ATV accident that forced the band to postpone some recent dates on their own No Bad Vibes Tour. To celebrate his recovery, and their prank on Chesney, the artists all took part in an impromptu rendition of the Eagles' "Take it Easy."

"Nobody pulls one over on me," Chesney said after the fact, according to a press release. "My band and my crew can't keep secrets, but they kept this one!"

"I've missed them, I love them and I'm proud of them," Chesney added on social media, sharing a few photos of the moment. "What a fun night. From Evansville to the Red Door. You can't make it up."

On their social media, Old Dominion also documented the moment, writing, "A little Saturday night surprise for [Kenny Chesney] on the [I Go Back Tour.]"

Also there to witness the prank was Kelsea Ballerini, who has been opening for Chesney on his current tour, and who has garnered the tour nickname TeKelsea thanks to her love of tequila.

The I Go Back Tour has just two shows left before it wraps on May 27 in Orange Beach, Ala.