Kenny Chesney is arguably one of the best country music artists of his time, but at the end of the day, he's still all about his mama.

Chesney is known to keep his personal life very close to the vest, so it was a special surprise when the megastar brought his mother onstage during a recent concert in South Carolina. She happily sang along to "Half of My Hometown" with her son and Kelsea Ballerini (plus, she did a little mom-style dancing).

Chesney proudly shared a photo of the moment on Instagram, celebrating his mama, Karen. It seems as if Ballerini may have met Chesney's mother before, because they appeared to be best friends onstage.

"A moment with mom last night in Greenville, South Carolina. Mom came on stage last night to sing with me and Kelsea Ballerini. Such a special moment," Chesney writes on Instagram.

No doubt a special moment for not only the crowd in attendance, but for Chesney and his mama. Karen is an ex-school teacher and doesn't get into the limelight very often, but she looked like she was enjoying every single moment of it as her boy was singing next to her.

Chesney is currently on his headlining I Go Back Tour, which continues through late May, and judging by all the comments left on the photos he shared, fans across America are eager for when the tour comes through their hometowns, too.

