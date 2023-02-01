Kenny Chesney sure has impeccable taste in real estate. The country superstar's jaw-dropping estate outside of Nashville was one of the most magnificent celebrity homes of them all, according to pictures.

Chesney purchased his 4-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 12,599-square-foot stone villa on a hilltop on 56 rural acres in 2009, paying $9.25 million.

Dubbed Bella Luce (Beautiful Light), the extraordinary estate is a vast Mediterranean villa outfitted with top-of-the-line amenities, including floors made from 150-year-old reclaimed walnut, Venetian plaster walls, hand-carved beams of cedar and Douglas fir, limestone fireplaces, a home theater, a gym, an elevator and a separate generator. The ultra-luxurious residence also includes a lookout tower that offers spectacular views of the surrounding countryside in all directions.

The exterior is equally stunning, featuring a circular stone driveway and courtyards, extensive outdoor entertaining and dining areas, an infinity-edge swimming pool and spa and carefully sculpted landscaping. An attached garage offers parking for six cars, and a separate detached garage will hold four more vehicles.

Chesney listed the estate in August of 2021, asking $13,999,999. He sold it in December of that year for $11.5 million.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Kenny Chesney's spectacular Nashville estate.