It's no secret how massively successful and wealthy Kenny Chesney is. So much so, in fact, that the country superstar has his own private jet.

We have seen Chesney throw parties on his jet before, but in a recent interview with Taste of Country Nights, Uncle Kracker — who is a dear friend of Chesney's — revealed just how generous of a friend Chesney really is.

"Kenny was playing Neyland Stadium, which is Knoxville, Tennessee, his hometown, so he was looking to put together some special guests," he told us. "He called me and asked if I would come out and sing. I'm his encore, and he has some special guests set up."

"When Kenny called me and asked me if I'd come out, he was like, 'I'll send the jet.'"

Kracker joked that he immediately replied, "Send it!"

Why is that such a big deal?

Let's break this down. At the time, Uncle Kracker was living in Michigan. Chesney was offering to fly his plane from Knoxville, Tenn., empty, to pick up Kracker. That is about 500 miles or so.

At a jet fuel burn rate of 200 gallons per hour or so, for a smaller private jet, and at a speed of around 500 MPH, that would be an hour flight to get to Kracker.

With jet fuel average cost being around $7 a gallon in America, just to get to Kracker would cost about $1,400 in fuel alone. Add in the additional crew fees, per diems, maintenance, taxes, cleaning fees and more, and operating a private jet is very expensive, according to LinearAir.com.

Chesney would have to had flown Kracker to Neyland Stadium and back again. After it's all said and done, you could be looking at as much as $20,000 just to get his friend to his concert for an encore.

Flying Kracker to the show commercially would have cost around $350 for a round trip.

