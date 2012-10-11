Kenny Chesney Booked for Sammy Hagar’s Annual Birthday Bash in San Lucas

As Sammy Hagar prepares to turn 65 on Saturday (Oct. 13), he is also putting the finishing touches on his hyped-p annual birthday bash, which will held on the sandy beaches of San Lucas, Mexico on Friday.

Like with the previous 20 birthday events, Hagar's 2012 party will have an all-star lineup of the 'who's who' in the world of music, including country music's own Kenny Chesney. The one-night-only concert is set for this Friday, October 12 at the legend's own Cabo Wabo Cantina.

Chesney first took part in Hagar's lineup back in 2004, which was when his whole band and crew set the club record for lengthiest performance time -- a total of three hours and 40 minutes. “I’m so fired up!” Chesney says of the chance to once again take the stage with his iconic friend.

“What an awesome birthday present," adds Hagar. "I can’t wait to rock with Kenny and the fans!”