Kenny Chesney starts his Las Vegas residency at the Sphere in about a month, and he showed off what the inside will look like for his shows.

All we can say is wow.

Chesney posted a Reel on his Instagram page that he captioned, "Next month we begin our shows at Sphere in Las Vegas. It's going to be such a shared moment for all of us. I'm glad we are doing it. Just to say we did."

The video starts out with the Country Music Hall of Famer walking into a theatre that is set up like the 4D screens on the inside of the Sphere, and Chesney sees what will be playing in the background as he performs at the Sphere for the first time.

As the "Beer In Mexico" singer walks in, he lights up like a little kid on Christmas. He is mesmerized, as he should be. You can tell he is very proud and humbled by what he is seeing.

Even a seasoned vet like Chesney was shocked to see what this setup looked like. Although he has been selling out stadiums across America for decades now, this is something very new to him, and he seems to be all about it.

Kenny Chesney @KennyChesney, Instagram loading...

Get our free mobile app

At one point in the video, Chesney goes to turn around to speak to someone, or maybe exit, and his attention is caught once again by the images and beauty of the footage being shown.

This Sphere residency is a major leap for country music, as it will put Chesney and the format on center-stage, literally, in a way that has never been done before.

The official startup date for Chesney at the Sphere is May 22, and it's hard to tell who's more excited: Kenny Chesney fans or Chesney himself!

25 Best Kenny Chesney Songs That Prove He's Country Music Hall of Fame Worthy Kenny Chesney 's best songs come from three distinct eras of his career. There are early career singles like "How Forever Feels" and mid-2000s hits like "When the Sun Goes Down," "Summertime" and "Anything But Mine."

What truly separates Chesney — a 2025 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee — from other artists is his third act. Six of the 25 songs on this list of Kenny Chesney's best were released after 2010. It's there he took some of his biggest risks, rewarding fans with some of the greatest lyrical moments and sounds of the 21st century.

We ranked the Top 25 Kenny Chesney songs using chart data, streaming and airplay numbers and staff/reader opinion. The year listed alongside the title is the year it was released as a radio single. The No. 1 song on this list exemplifies the best of what the Tennessee native is capable of. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

PICTURES: See Inside Kenny Chesney's Spectacular $11.5 Million Tennessee Estate Kenny Chesney has sold his 4-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 12,599-square-foot hilltop estate in Tennessee for $11.5 million, and pictures show an opulent Mediterranean villa that is lavish even by the standards of other celebrity mansions. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker