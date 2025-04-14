Kenny Chesney Gives Breathtaking Sneak Peak of His Las Vegas Sphere Residency [Watch]
Kenny Chesney starts his Las Vegas residency at the Sphere in about a month, and he showed off what the inside will look like for his shows.
All we can say is wow.
Chesney posted a Reel on his Instagram page that he captioned, "Next month we begin our shows at Sphere in Las Vegas. It's going to be such a shared moment for all of us. I'm glad we are doing it. Just to say we did."
The video starts out with the Country Music Hall of Famer walking into a theatre that is set up like the 4D screens on the inside of the Sphere, and Chesney sees what will be playing in the background as he performs at the Sphere for the first time.
As the "Beer In Mexico" singer walks in, he lights up like a little kid on Christmas. He is mesmerized, as he should be. You can tell he is very proud and humbled by what he is seeing.
Even a seasoned vet like Chesney was shocked to see what this setup looked like. Although he has been selling out stadiums across America for decades now, this is something very new to him, and he seems to be all about it.
At one point in the video, Chesney goes to turn around to speak to someone, or maybe exit, and his attention is caught once again by the images and beauty of the footage being shown.
This Sphere residency is a major leap for country music, as it will put Chesney and the format on center-stage, literally, in a way that has never been done before.
The official startup date for Chesney at the Sphere is May 22, and it's hard to tell who's more excited: Kenny Chesney fans or Chesney himself!
