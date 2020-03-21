‘Rest in Peace Gambler': Country Stars React to Kenny Rogers’ Death

Kenny Rogers died on Friday night (March 20) at the age of 81, leaving a gaping void that can never quite be filled across several genres of American music.

Country stars were among the many who turned to social media to react to Rogers' death, sharing their tributes and recollections of the music giant and offering fond farewells to the country and pop icon.

Rogers died at home, surrounded by his loved ones, according to a statement. His death has been attributed to natural causes.

Blake Shelton, Charlie Daniels, Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys and more honored Rogers with tributes, but by far the most powerful came from his longtime friend and frequent collaborator, Dolly Parton, who shared a poignant video Saturday morning (March 21) in which she remembered Rogers for much more than just the music they created together.

Kenny Rogers + Dolly Parton Were Adorable Together – Watch:

"You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone," Parton wrote in a post to Facebook. "I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. So you be safe with God and just know that I will always love you."

"I loved Kenny with all my heart," Parton said in the accompanying video. "My heart's broken, and a big ol' chunk of it has gone with him today."

Scroll through below to see how other country stars are saying farewell to Kenny Rogers.

Stars React to Kenny Rogers' Death