Kenny Rogers' staggeringly ornate former mansion in Atlanta is back on the market, and the listing offers the buyer the chance to "return one of Buckhead's finest estates to its full glory!"

Rogers' 6-bedroom, 12.5-bathroom, 15,409-square-foot estate in the high-dollar Buckhead area of Atlanta is currently listed for $4,243,300, and the listing pictures show a breathtaking property, although it looks like the once-grand landscaping and the interior of the home have not been kept up especially well in recent years.

The bones of the estate still have the palatial feel that characterized all of Rogers' homes, entering into a massive foyer with a fireside sitting area. There are formal dining and living rooms with ornate coffered ceilings, as well as a chef's kitchen with high-end appliances, an oversized island and a large breakfast nook.

The main floor also boasts a guest bedroom with a sitting area and attached private bathroom featuring his-and-her vanities, a large shower and a separate tub.

The master suite of the residence features a vaulted ceiling and fireplace, and it attaches to a private master bathroom with a wet bar, oversized his-and-her vanities, a high-end shower and separate soaking tub, a fireplace and separate commodes. The separate master closets feature custom built-in cabinetry.

Three more bedrooms upstairs each have attached private bathrooms, and there's also a home gym upstairs with a sauna. The house also has a full basement with a large bar area for entertaining, multiple living spaces, a theater room, a ballroom, rec/bonus rooms and a guest suite with another private bathroom.

The listing for the house also touts the "backyard oasis," which offers a large stone patio with views of the in-ground pool and spa. There's also a gazebo with its own bar that serves as a perfect outdoor entertaining space.

According to online property sites, the asking price breaks down to $275 per square foot and a monthly payment of $32,299. John Sherwood from Worthmoore Realty holds the listing on the home.

