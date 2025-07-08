Kenny Rogers’ Twin Boys Just Turned 21 + the Picture Is Wild!

Kenny Rogers' twin boys have grown into big, burly men.

The late country legend's sons Justin and Jordan just turned 21 years old this week, and they're barely recognizable alongside pictures of them as innocent 6-year-olds.

Rogers' team shared a picture of the two boys preparing to get down on a birthday cake. Their 21st birthday was Sunday (July 6), and mom was there to celebrate.

Rogers had five kids total, ranging in age from 21 to 66.

He died on March 20, 2020.

Justin and Jordan often traveled with their father, including on his farewell tour. They graduated high school in 2023.

Kenny Rogers and his fifth wife Wanda didn't plan on having children when they married in 1997, but she wanted to try for one and he agreed. They ended up with twins, which Rogers says he was thrilled to hear.

"Boy, has it ever changed my life," Rogers told People in 2006. "They say that twins at my age will either make you or break you. Right now I’m leaning towards break. I would kill for the energy they’ve got."

Photos of them as four-year-olds hanging with dad's famous friends can be found, including the above shot with Dolly Parton, and another with Wendy Williams. Both came from a 50-year anniversary concert in 2010.

As social media grew popular, the boys began to appear more frequently on their father's profile. That's where fans learned they'd celebrated turning 21.

"It's virtually impossible to believe, but Kenny & Wanda's wonderful young men, Justin & Jordan, celebrated the Big 21 yesterday!" the caption reads. "Please join us in wishing them an incredible year and long, healthy, prosperous lives for decades to come!"

The two brothers live a mostly private life. There's not much known about either, although one said he was bullied in school and his dad helped him work through it.

No one has ever shared if they have college or career plans, but both seem to appreciate pop culture history, perhaps ironically.

In the new photo, the son on the left is wearing a Violent Gentleman Hockey Club hat and a Mighty Ducks of Anaheim T-shirt. The other is sporting a shirt that says "Never forget" with aging data storage devices standing in front of a sunset, like skyscrapers.

Each young man got his own chocolate cake with an Oreo cookie the size of a fist in the middle of it.

