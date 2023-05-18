Kevin Costner Teases Next Project Amid ‘Yellowstone’ Ending + Divorce

Kevin Costner is teasing fans about his next project amid the ends of both Yellowstone and his long marriage. The Oscar winner turned to social media on Wednesday (May 17) to share an update about his newest film, saying he "can't wait" for fans to see it.

Costner has been working on an ambitious four-part Western titled Horizon since 2022. The film marks his return to directing after nearly 20 years, and he's also producing and starring in the project, which takes place during the Civil War era.

"We're deep into the production of #HorizonFilm, and, I have to tell you, I haven't felt this way about a movie since we were making Dances With Wolves," Costner writes on Instagram alongside a picture of his chair on the set. "Can't wait to share it with all of you."

Dances With Wolves was Costner's 1990 directorial debut, and the blockbuster film won an armload of awards, including Oscars for both Best Picture and Best Director. It also won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture — Drama, establishing Costner as one of the most powerful actors and directors in Hollywood.

Costner's update comes after a very public standoff with the producers of Yellowstone since February over his shooting scheduling for the second half of Season 5 due to its conflict with Horizon. Paramount Network confirmed on May 5 that Yellowstone will return for the second half of Season 5 in November, and the show will conclude with those episodes. The network will then launch a new, yet-untitled sequel to Yellowstone in December, with Matthew McConaughey all but confirmed to star.

The network has not confirmed Costner's participation in the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone amid reports that Costner's character, John Dutton, will die early in the final episodes, with the rest of the season devoted to the fallout from his death.

Costner's wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce on May 2, and a source tells People that Costner has been "obsessed with filming Horizon since last year. She wasn't happy about it," that source adds, due to the long hours it required him to be away from home.

TMZ first reported that Baumgartner had filed for divorce from Costner, citing "irreconcilable differences."

A representative for Costner confirmed the news, giving TMZ the following quote:

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action ... We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night.