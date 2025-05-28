Kevin Costner is facing legal action from a female stuntperson after she says she was made to participate in an allegedly unscripted sexual assault scene as part of his Horizon: An American Saga film series.

TMZ reports that Devyn LaBella filed a lawsuit against Costner and various business entities involved with the production on Tuesday (May 27).

According to legal documents TMZ obtained, LaBella is alleging that she was "the victim of a violent unscripted, unscheduled rape scene" that Costner personally directed on May 2, 2023, as part of the second installment of what was originally intended to be a four-part epic Western.

LaBella's filing stated that she had been working on the film without any problems prior to the alleged incident. In fact, she says she had filmed another sexual assault scene on the previous day, May 1, with no problems, noting that that scene was scripted and rehearsed.

She alleges that when she arrived to the set on May 2, she was shocked to find that she was scheduled to shoot another explicit sexual assault scene that she had not known about previously.

Costner produced and directed the film, as well as starring in it. LaBella's filing alleges that the Oscar-winning actor was "hands on" during the filming of the scene in question, and he was "either involved in or fully aware of every single thing going on."

LaBella's filling claims Costner personally instructed actor Roger Ivens during the scene, writing notes that included, "Mr. Ivens violently rustled Ms. LaBella’s skirt up as if trying to penetrate her against her will" while "using his body and arms forcibly pinning [her] down."

She also claims that there was no intimacy coordinator on the set during the scene, despite it being contractually required.

LaBella says she felt "disposable" and "worthless" afterward. She claims she began therapy in June of 2023 to address issues stemming from filming the scene, including "intrusive distressing memories of the traumatic event, sleep disturbance, fears of intimacy, and anxiety."

She also alleges retaliation, claiming she was "blacklisted from subsequent employment opportunities on the Horizon series and with production colleagues who were made aware of her complaints," including the intimacy coordinator and her stunt supervisors.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, LaBella is accusing Costner and the various production companies involved of sexual discrimination, harassment and creating a hostile work environment. She's seeking "general and compensatory damages in amounts to be proven at trial."

“On that day, I was left exposed, unprotected, and deeply betrayed by a system that promised safety and professionalism,” LaBella says in a statement to THR. “What happened to me shattered my trust and forever changed how I move through this industry.”

Costner’s attorney, Marty Singer, tells THR that LaBella's lawsuit has “absolutely no merit." He says Costner “always wants to make sure that everyone is comfortable working on his films and takes safety on set very seriously.”

Singer also says LaBella's lawsuit is “completely contradicted by her own actions — and the facts.”

He claims LaBella treated Horizon 2 stunt coordinator Wade Allen to dinner to express her gratitude after filming wrapped and later texted him, writing in part, "Thank you for these wonderful weeks!"

LaBella's IMDb profile lists her as an actress, stunt performer and producer, with previous credits including Barbie, American Horror Story and CSI: Las Vegas.

She was hired as lead stunt double for actress Ella Hunt on Horizon 2, and while it was clear that the role involved sexual violence, Hunt reportedly negotiated for a mandatory intimacy coordinator for all nude or intimate scenes, which would apply to LaBella as well.

Hunt and LaBella are also both union members of SAG-AFTRA, whose regulations require advance notice, consent and a closed set for intimate scenes.

LaBella's filing claims her career came to an "abrupt halt" after the incident. In addition to financial compensation, she hopes the lawsuit will “address the continued failures at the highest levels of Hollywood production companies to comprehend and address the impacts of performing in sexually explicit and violent ‘scenes’ and the need for intimacy coordination," according to her filing.

Kevin Costner has not addressed the lawsuit publicly.

