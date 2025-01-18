Fans Go Crazy After ‘Yellowstone’ Wishes Kevin Costner a Happy Birthday

Kevin Costner turns 70 on Saturday (Jan. 18), and his fans shared their mostly overjoyed reactions after the official Yellowstone account on Instagram wished him a happy birthday.

Costner was born on Jan. 18, 1955. The official Yellowstone IG posted a simple birthday message to the show's former star on Saturday, sharing a picture of him sitting on the tailgate of a pickup truck in his full John Dutton cowboy gear.

"Happy Birthday to @kevincostner!" the post reads, accompanied by the hashtag #YellowstoneTV.

Fans' reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with the post drawing more than 30,000 likes in the two hours after it was posted, while the comments section was flooded with fans from all over the world who wanted to join in the birthday wishes.

"Happy 70th Birthday to my favorite actor of all time! You are loved, Kevin Michael Costner!" one fan writes, while another gushes, "The best!"

Another IG user made a joke about the potential awkwardness of the post, writing, "When your ex wishes you a happy birthday," accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Even one of Costner's former Yellowstone castmates got in on the action. Finn Little — who played Carter on Yellowstone, and had a number of important scenes with Costner — was among those who liked the birthday post.

Costner starred on Yellowstone as patriarch John Dutton from its premiere in 2018 until 2024, when he confirmed that he was not returning for the second half of Season 5 due to scheduling conflicts with a passion project of his titled Horizon: An American Saga.

His character died in the opening minutes of Season 5's second half, and while it initially looked like a suicide, it turned out that John Dutton was murdered by assassins hired by Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri).

Yellowstone Season 5 wrapped on Dec. 15, 2024, and as far as we know, that marked the end of the show.

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Kevin Costner's Top 10 Films, Ranked Kevin Costner has had a long and distinguished career as a filmmaker, but some of his movies stand far above the others. Here are the top Kevin Costner movies, ranked in order. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Kevin Costner + Christine Baumgartner's Relationship Timeline Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner married in 2004 and divorced in 2023, but the intricacies of their relationship timeline reveal it's a bit more complicated. Here are photos from throughout their 20-year relationship, including several of their three children. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.