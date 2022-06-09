Kevin Costner and the rest of the cast of Yellowstone are back to work shooting the show's upcoming Season 5, and the Oscar-winning actor and director says he's "really happy" with the scripts he has seen so far.

Costner, who stars as Dutton patriarch John Dutton on the hit Paramount Network series, and Kelly Reilly, who plays his daughter, Beth Dutton, were on hand for Paramount's upfronts in New York City in May. Speaking to the press, the 67-year-old screen legend told reporters that the upcoming season is shaping up to be just as action-packed as fans have come to expect from the show, which has grown its fanbase to become the most-watched drama on cable since it launched in 2018.

“The foot is still down on the gas pedal,” Costner tells Us Weekly. “It’s holding up the way the first four seasons did. So, I was really happy about that.”

“I feel like we’re going the right direction,” he adds. “It’s not so easy to catch a high point. It’s not so easy to stay there. And I think the writing is really staying at a level that’s important.”

The end of Season 4 found Beth Dutton finally marrying her longtime love, Yellowstone Dutton Ranch foreman Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). It also saw Costner's character of John Dutton running for governor against his adopted son, Jamie (Wes Bentley), who Beth blackmailed into murdering his biological father, Garrett Randall, in the closing minutes of Season 4, capturing a photograph of him disposing of the body.

“You got to go vote," Costner teased Us when asked if his character will win. "You got to go see if I make it or not.”

Season 5 of Yellowstone will premiere on Nov. 13 and serve up an extra-long story arc consisting of 14 episodes, which will air in two sections of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock.

