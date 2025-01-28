Kevin Costner Teams With Fox for New ‘Yellowstone to Yosemite’ Limited Series
Kevin Costner is headed back to Yellowstone! Well ... sort of.
The Oscar-winning actor, director and producer has teamed with Fox Nation for an upcoming limited series titled Yellowstone to Yosemite With Kevin Costner, which will document a 1903 Yosemite expedition that President Teddy Roosevelt made with environmental advocate John Muir.
The three-part limited series is a sequel to Costner's previous collaboration with Fox Nation, Yellowstone: One Fifty. The show is set to debut on Saturday, Feb. 8, and it will serve to launch the steaming platform’s year-long America 250 campaign, which celebrates the country’s upcoming 250th anniversary in 2026.
“Kevin Costner has a unique ability to capture the American experience and captivate an audience through his extraordinary storytelling," Fox Nation President Lauren Petterson says in a press release.
"With the enormous success of our first project together, there is no filmmaker that better embodies the spirit of America 250 than Costner.”
“Once in a while, you come across a story that has that truly special mix of elements; it's stranger than fiction and happens against all odds," Costner adds. "It results in something that legitimately changes the world for the good and, most importantly, it all really happened. The story of President Teddy Roosevelt and John Muir's camping trip through Yosemite is one of those truly special ones, and I'm excited to dig into the next chapter of the preservation of the American frontier.”
Costner has been staying busy since he departed his role as John Dutton on Yellowstone before the second half of Season 5 aired. His Horizon: An American Saga project recently scored a streaming hit on Netflix, and he has also been working on a second installment of the epic project, which is slated for three parts.
