Kevin Costner is headed back to Yellowstone! Well ... sort of.

The Oscar-winning actor, director and producer has teamed with Fox Nation for an upcoming limited series titled Yellowstone to Yosemite With Kevin Costner, which will document a 1903 Yosemite expedition that President Teddy Roosevelt made with environmental advocate John Muir.

The three-part limited series is a sequel to Costner's previous collaboration with Fox Nation, Yellowstone: One Fifty. The show is set to debut on Saturday, Feb. 8, and it will serve to launch the steaming platform’s year-long America 250 campaign, which celebrates the country’s upcoming 250th anniversary in 2026.

“Kevin Costner has a unique ability to capture the American experience and captivate an audience through his extraordinary storytelling," Fox Nation President Lauren Petterson says in a press release.

"With the enormous success of our first project together, there is no filmmaker that better embodies the spirit of America 250 than Costner.”

“Once in a while, you come across a story that has that truly special mix of elements; it's stranger than fiction and happens against all odds," Costner adds. "It results in something that legitimately changes the world for the good and, most importantly, it all really happened. The story of President Teddy Roosevelt and John Muir's camping trip through Yosemite is one of those truly special ones, and I'm excited to dig into the next chapter of the preservation of the American frontier.”

Costner has been staying busy since he departed his role as John Dutton on Yellowstone before the second half of Season 5 aired. His Horizon: An American Saga project recently scored a streaming hit on Netflix, and he has also been working on a second installment of the epic project, which is slated for three parts.

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Kevin Costner's Top 10 Films, Ranked Kevin Costner has had a long and distinguished career as a filmmaker, but some of his movies stand far above the others. Here are the top Kevin Costner movies, ranked in order. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Kevin Costner + Christine Baumgartner's Relationship Timeline Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner married in 2004 and divorced in 2023, but the intricacies of their relationship timeline reveal it's a bit more complicated. Here are photos from throughout their 20-year relationship, including several of their three children. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.