KFC Finally Bringing Back an Iconic American Menu Item

KFC knows their audience, and knew it was time to bring back an iconic American dish: Their take on chicken and waffles.

The chicken and waffles have been off the menu since 2019, but now they're making a triumphant return to all KFC locations nationwide, Nation's Restaurant News reports.

The widely popular chicken and waffle combo — which includes KFC's Original Recipe fried chicken paired with waffles with pockets of pearl sugar, topped with syrup — is the perfect way to get your sweet and savory on.

Take a look at this goodness! Even down to the way that they package it, makes our mouths water.

KFC Chicken and Waffles KFC loading...

According to Simplot Foods, the chicken and waffle combination is not new. It is said to have been invented in the 1600s by the Pennsylvania Dutch. Their version was a little different, because the waffles were served with pulled chicken and gravy.

Then it evolved into the chicken and waffle dish that is oh-so-popular in 2025.

KFC isn't being shy about who they are targeting with the timely launch of this item.

Their president, Catherine Tan-Gillespie, says, "We believe Chicken & Waffles is an American icon. It’s bold, it’s delicious and it’s back on our menu just in time for Mother’s Day."

Is KFC suggesting that we take the moms in our lives to KFC on Mother's Day for a giant tray of chicken and waffles? It certainly sounds like it.

But if you don't want to load mom in the car on Mother's Day, fear not: KFC is offering $0 delivery on all digital orders on Mother’s Day, so waffle up.

