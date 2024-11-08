Ten-Year-Old Celebrates Birthday at Same McDonald’s Where She Was Born (Really!)

Here is one you don't get to hear often at all: A woman named Clare Evenson gave birth in a pinch at a McDonald's in Minnesota back in 2014.

That is when Eleanor Evenson unexpectedly entered the world from the McDonald's bathroom.

Fast-forward to 2024, and Eleanor's parents decided that it was time for an epic birthday party at a special location.

Here's where the goosebumps set in. The Evenson family has not once ever been back inside of that McDonald's location in the decade since the surprise birth of their daughter in the bathroom.

They loaded up the car and decided to surprise Eleanor, who has been fighting since birth, as she was born 12 weeks early and had some extensive health complications.

Everyone was there when Eleanor walked in. Her grandparents, cousins and family members were all swarmed together in the lobby of the McDonald's. There was also one other very special guest at the party: Officer Angie, the police officer to first respond to the McDonald's bathroom on that day 10 years ago, who helped Clare give birth to Eleanor.

Officer Angie walked in and surprised Eleanor with a giant hug and greeting. "I'm not a nurse, I'm not a doctor, I'm just a cop," she said in a news interview.

Fighting back tears, Officer Angie went on to say, "She's my success."

It was an amazing event to cap off a decade of celebration for the Evenson family. Clara joked at the end that after the giant birthday party, they had messed up the same McDonald's location again.

A good time was had by all, and this capped off such a heartwarming story.

