Kid Rock stunned the world yesterday (Feb. 8) when he performed at the Turning Point USA alternative Super Bowl halftime show under his real name, Robert Ritchie.

Even though you might not be too familiar with his government name, government entities sure are.

Kid Rock has quite the lengthy police record on his hands as he has been arrested at least 4 times that we know about over the years.

When Was Kid Rock's First Arrest?

According to the Smoking Gun, Rock's first brush-up with the law came all the way back in March of 1991, when he was arrested on alcohol charges in Michigan.

Rock posed for a police camera, as seen above, when he was busted by Michigan cops in March 1991 and then again in September 1997.

Both arrests were alcohol related, though several of the exact details are unclear. He didn't serve any time in connection with either arrest. After the one in 1997, Rock seemed to lay low and focus on his music for a few years.

Fast-forward to 2005. It was then, according to Pollstar, he was arrested for a third time.

What Was Kid Rock's Third Arrest For?

Kid Rock allegedly walks into a Nashville strip club and eventually makes his way to the DJ booth to knock out the strip club DJ.

Police said the incident happened at about 3 a.m. at Christie’s Cabaret near downtown Nashville.

"Inside the establishment there was a squabble concerning, I guess, the selection of music,” Nashville Police Sgt. James Smith said.

Rock was released after posting $3,000 bail on a misdemeanor assault charge.

Then we get to 2007, when Kid Rock walked into a Waffle House and walked out scattered, smothered and covered in police lights as he was arrested for assault.

What Happened in 2007 With Kid Rock at Waffle House?

Kid Rock was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge following a fight outside the Waffle House restaurant after a show; he spent about 12 hours in custody before release.

At lease he likely had a full belly while roasting in the holding tank.

According to Fox News, he pleaded not guilty to the battery charge in early 2008 and was later sentenced to probation, fines, anger management, and community service related to the alleged fight.

Despite all that, he had another brush-up with the law later that year.

Towards the end of 2007, Kid Rock got into a scuffle with Motley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, at the MTV VMAs and though a battery citation was issued, no criminal charges were filed after prosecutors declined to pursue it.

That one counts towards Rock's lengthy police record, but not as an arrest, just a citation.

All-in-all, if you total up Kid Rock's tab of arrest records, he has 4 well-documented arrests and one battery citation under his belt.

