Kolby Cooper Goes Home in His Personal ‘Boy From Anderson County’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]

YouTube

Kolby Cooper is taking fans inside his life in a very personal way in his new video. Cooper's clip for "Boy From Anderson County" features footage shot in his real-life hometown, and fans are getting to see it first in a Taste of Country exclusive that premieres Friday morning (Nov. 5).

"Boy From Anderson County" is the title song of Cooper's debut EP. He wrote the song with Jordan Walker, and the video below features his wife, Jillian, as well as his two daughters, Josie and Charlee.

“This video is my favorite one that I’ve ever gotten to be a part of making," Cooper tells us. "We got to incorporate a few places that are really special to me like my mom’s house and the high school that my wife and I went to, which was so cool. Also speaking of that, the best part of it all was getting to have my wife, two little girls, mom and some friends be in the video! Watching it back, it’s so cool to think that we will always have this little piece of our lives to look back on, and I’m extremely thankful for that! I love how it turned out, and I hope it makes you feel the way I feel.”

The Texas-born rising country singer released his first song independently when he was barely out of high school and still living in his small hometown in East Texas. He amassed a following online, earning more than 120 million streams with his music, and leveraged that success into a deal with BBR Music Group/Wheelhouse Records in partnership with Combustion Music.

He released Boy From Anderson County on Aug. 6. A line of merchandise will accompany the release of the video for the title track on Nov. 5 at 10AM CT, featuring a T-shirt with Cooper's high school mascot on it

For more information about Kolby Cooper, visit his official website, or follow him on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

