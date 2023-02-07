Kyle Busch Arrested for Bringing His Gun to Mexico

Kyle Busch was not only arrested in Mexico, he was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in Mexican jail after airport security found him with a gun and six hollow point bullets.

However, it looks like Busch — a controversial NASCAR champion — and Mexican authorities were either able to compromise on the prison sentence, or he'll have police waiting for him should he ever enter the country again.

Busch says he's now at home in North Carolina.

According to the Cancun Sun, it's illegal for anyone but cops and military to carry a firearm in Mexico — those with a permit must keep their gun at home. Busch says he didn't know this, and furthermore, didn't mean to bring his gun into Mexico.

He entered Cancun via a fixed based operator, or a company that offers private jets. As he was returning to the United States, the National Guard was made aware that he may have a firearm, so they investigated and arrested him. The racer says he just forgot he had it.

"When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina," he writes.

Confusion about the jail sentence comes from the Public Ministry of the Attorney General of the Republic in Quintana Roo. Their statement says they (translated) "obtained a conviction of three years six months in prison" plus a fine equal to about $1,100.

The arrest happened on January 27. The "abbreviated procedure" and sentence took place on Jan. 29.

News of the incident — and Busch's tweet — came on Feb. 6.