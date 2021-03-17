Lady A singer Hillary Scott has sold her Southern manor home in an affluent Nashville suburb after more than a year on the market.

Scott and her husband, drummer Chris Tyrrell, first listed their 6-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 7,851-square-foot mansion in Brentwood, Tenn., for $3.2 million in January of 2020. They dropped the asking price to $2.65 million in December of 2020, and the sale of the property closed on March 10, 2021, for $2.4 million, according to online listings.

Though they dropped their asking price considerably, they still made significantly more than the $1.95 million they paid for the estate after they married in January of 2012.

The Colonial-style home is situated at the head of a circular driveway on 3.38 wooded, very private acres, and pictures depict lush landscaping and a sparkling pool. Each of the five bedrooms comprises an en suite with its own walk-in closet and bathroom, and the master suite on the main floor of the manor home is oversized and features his and hers closets and built-in shelves.

The kitchen opens onto a keeping room with a stone fireplace, and there's a separate breakfast area that steps onto a screened and covered porch. The lavish residence is very traditional, featuring columns out front and in the grand living room. Intricate moldings, an oversized fireplace, a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and oak floors give the mansion a stately feel.

According to Variety, Scott and Tyrrell have already moved their family to another mansion not far from the house they just sold. Scroll through below to see inside Hillary Scott's former manor home.

See Inside Hillary Scott's Stunning Southern Manor

