Laine Hardy's post-American Idol career begins with "Flame," a pop-rock song in the spirit of '80s rock anthems like "Don't Stop Believin'."

"Flame" has a long way to go before becoming a stadium ritual, however, even if it is a corny match to Journey's song. Hardy's debut is intended as an inspirational, but it's light on details. Find rivers and darkness and non-specific obstacles and a chorus that's — well, here it is:

"Put your light up / Put your light, put your light up / Put your light, put your light up / Put your light, put your light up / So I can see your flame / Put your light, put your light up / Put your light, put your light up / Put your light, put your light up / So I can see your flame."

"Flame" is a groaner similar to Scotty McCreery's "I Love You This Big" from 2011, but don't blame Hardy. The 18-year-old was busy trying to win American Idol while his future label team picked his music. They let him down.

Did You Know?: Hardy is signed to Hollywood Records, home to Demi Lovato, Lucy Hale, Temecula Road + more.

Laine Hardy's "Flame" Lyrics:

I hope you find what you’re looking for / I hope you get what you’re wishing for / I hope you see what I see when I see what I see in you / I hope you stumble and fall in love / I hope it’s all that you’re dreaming of / And every day is day that your heartbeat beats for two.

If the darkness arrives / In the still of the night / And there’s no one inside.

Chorus:

Put your light up / Put your light, put your light up / Put your light, put your light up / Put your light, put your light up / So I can see your flame / Put your light, put your light up / Put your light, put your light up / Put your light, put your light up / So I can see your flame.

I hope you dance, hope you sing along / Every time they play your song / Hope you live, hope you laugh hope your heart never leads you wrong / I don’t know where that river flows / I don’t know all the highs and lows / But there’s a flame in your name when you need it lead you home.