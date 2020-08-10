Season 17 American Idol winner Laine Hardy appeared happy and healthy on Sunday (Aug. 9) as he sang the National Anthem prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

"I can't believe I’m getting to sing the National Anthem before a NASCAR race," Hardy said in a press release ahead of the event. "Although I can’t be there in person during this time, I'm definitely looking forward to future races."

NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick came home with the win Sunday, with Denny Hamlin in second. Currently, most NASCAR races are being run without a live crowd in attendance, due to coronavirus restrictions.

In June, Hardy disclosed to fans that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19, and while he described experiencing mild symptoms, the Louisiana native still was forced to postpone the start of his virtual summer tour. Thankfully, the virus seems to be behind him.

"I am lucky to be feeling better and want everyone to stay safe and healthy out there," he remarked in an interview last month. "It is more important now than ever for younger people to step up. Thanks for all the well wishes."

Hardy filmed his NASCAR National Anthem performance outdoors, but it was not made clear where he was.

