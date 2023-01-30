Lainey Wilson Among the Honorees at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards

On the heels of a massive 2022, Lainey Wilson is scheduled to receive another massive accolade. She's among the honorees at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards, which will take place on March 1, 2023.

Wilson will receive the Rulebreaker Award during the show. The category celebrates female artists who defy traditional expectations within their industries and use their platforms to advance a positive message, especially to their younger fans. The award has been given out annually since 2015, when singer Demi Lovato was the first to receive it. Wilson is the first country artist to ever win in this particular Billboard Women in Music Awards category.

"Crazy...thank you [Billboard]," Wilson tweeted when news broke on Monday (Jan. 3), along with a string of excited emojis.

The star is also the only country artist among the honorees at the 2023 iteration of the awards show. Others receiving trophies at this year's Billboard Women in Music Awards include Becky G, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Kim Petras, Latto, Lana Del Rey and Twice. Writer and actor Quinta Brunson will host the event.

A star who shot into the mainstream in 2022, Wilson is continuing to reach new milestones in country music. Most recently, she became the genre's first female artist in over 10 years to simultaneously have more than one song inside the Mediabase U.S. Country Radio chart. Those songs are her current single, "Heart Like a Truck," as well as "Wait in the Truck," her duet with Hardy.

The 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards show will take place at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. Tickets will be available to the general public, and will go on sale on Friday (Feb. 3) at 1PM ET.

A livestream of the show will also be available, with more details to be announced soon. Additional performers are also yet-to-be-announced, including the recipient of the 2023 Woman of the Year Award.

