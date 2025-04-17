Lainey Wilson’s Bold Prediction About the 2025 ACM Awards

Country newcomer Ella Langley racked up nominations ahead of the 2025 ACM Awards — eight, to be exact.

This might feel familiar to Lainey Wilson's 2024 ACMs year, when she swept with multiple wins.

"I see a lot of myself in Ella," Wilson told press during a celebration for her two recent No.1 songs, ”Wildflowers and Wild Horses” and “4x4xU."

"We are great friends and I’m so proud of her," she says of Langley's many nods.

Not only is Wilson excited for her friend, but she heaped praise on who Langley is as a person and performer — she knows her time is coming.

"She shows up and she is ready to roll her sleeves up," Wilson continues. "She’s ready to kick down barn doors."

She would know — Wilson has been there, too. She knows the whirlwind that this career path can be. It isn't always easy, and it has taken grit and determination for the "Hang Tight Honey" hitmaker to get where she is today.

It's a perseverance she knows new artists need in order to make it, but she also knows Langley has it.

"If you don’t have that spirit, there's someone behind you who is going to have that spirit, and going to knock down that bard door for ya," Wilson explains.

And she won't be shocked if the "You Look Like You Love Me" hitmaker sweeps the 2025 ACM Awards on May 8. She even joked that she'll be the first one on the stage with the dustpan behind Langley, sweeping up her wins with her.

Overall, Wilson is grateful that the country music community is taking note not only of Langley, but up-and-coming women in country music in general.

Six of Langley's eight nominations are for "You Look Like You Love Me," her duet with Riley Green. The others are in the New Female Artist of the Year category and the Female Artist of the Year category. Wilson is up for seven, including Entertainer of the Year. She and her friend will also compete for Female.

