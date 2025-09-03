You'll likely be seeing more of Lainey Wilson on television, and possibly even in movie theaters.

Wilson wants to do more acting, and she wants the roles to be a lot different from her role as Abby — an aspiring musician — in Season 5 of Yellowstone.

"I'm honestly getting pitched things right and left, which is cool," the "Heart Like a Truck" hitmaker tells Taste of Country Nights. "Opportunities where I am a musician, opportunities where I'm not, opportunities just to write for shows."

We aren't talking a few opportunities trickling in here and there — Wilson says her options are "kinda endless at this point."

The two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year explains that most haven't panned out, but that she's "entertaining a lot of things."

Wilson appeared in five episodes of Yellowstone — an opportunity stars like Darius Rucker would jump at the chance to have. He insists he would even pay to be on the show.

Wilson insists she keeps Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's contact information close to the vest, as she doesn't want to be known as the person who spreads his number all over town.

The country star has a busy rest of the year musically, with tour dates booked through early December.

What Is Lainey Wilson's Net Worth?

Celebrity Net Worth clocks Wilson's worth at around $4 million.

Which Episodes of 'Yellowstone' Was Lainey Wilson In?

Season 5 episodes 1, 3, 6, 7 and 15. Her appearances on Yellowstone went from 2022 through 2024.

