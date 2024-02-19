Lainey Wilson is ready to welcome Beyoncé into the country genre with open arms.

The pop megastar's new album Act II — much-anticipated as her first full country project — is set to drop in mid-March. Two songs off the project are already out now, and Beyoncé serviced a single, "Texas Hold 'Em," to country radio.

Some country listeners — including Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider — have expressed mixed feelings about the pop singer's move into the genre. But Wilson says she's excited to hear Beyoncé's new music and hopes that the singer and her fans will feel at home in the country world.

"The truth is, country music is about storytelling, and Beyoncé knows how to tell a story. So I think it's awesome," Wilson told Billboard as she walked the red carpet before the 2023 People's Choice Awards show on Sunday night (Feb. 18).

"I think it's awesome for the country music genre," the country singer says. "Everybody wants to feel at home, and country music makes you feel at home."

"So Beyoncé, come on home, girl!"

On several occasions, Wilson has praised the diversity of country music's new crop. A traditionalist who prides herself on acting, speaking and dressing her own way — from her thick Louisiana accent to her seemingly bottomless wardrobe of bell-bottoms — Wilson also makes it a point to collaborate with a variety of different artists from different corners of the genre, such as Hardy and Jelly Roll.

During Sunday night's awards show, Wilson won the trophy for the People's Female Country Artist. As she claimed her trophy, she spoke once again to the genre's growing diversity, and how grateful she is to have a place in it.

"I'm so proud to be a part of this generation of country music. I feel like everybody looks different and sounds different and has a different story, and comes from different walks of life," she reflected.