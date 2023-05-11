Meet Lainey Wilson’s Boyfriend, Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges

Lainey Wilson made it red carpet official at the 2023 ACM Awards. The "Heart Like a Truck" singer was spotted with her boyfriend before the show.

Devlin "Duck" Hodges is a former NFL quarterback who played with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was briefly signed to the L.A. Rams. The Samford University grad and Alabama native then played one season in the Canadian Football League with the Ottawa Redblacks.

We found pictures of Wilson and Hodges on the red carpet together. During the red carpet show on Amazon Prime, two red carpet hosts emphasized how she was bringing "her man" to an awards show for the very first time.

Until now, Wilson hasn't brought a romantic interest to an awards show. She did bring her father to the 2022 CMA Awards, but she's dodged questions about her love life, other than talking about her steamy on-screen kiss with Ian Bohen during Season 5 of Yellowstone.

Wondering why they call him "Duck"? In college, and then with the Steelers, he couldn't quit talking about duck hunting so the coach just started calling him that, and it stuck. ESPN shared a meaty profile on the QB in 2019 that goes into his record-setting collegiate career.

Wilson is among the most-nominated artists at the 2023 ACM Awards, streaming on Amazon Prime. She'll also be performing twice and promises something spicy.