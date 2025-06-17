Country superstar and reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson will be the subject of a new exhibit opening at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville this summer.

The exhibit, called Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails, will showcase Wilson's early years as a child in Baskin, La. It features artifacts like the first Western saddle she used as a young girl and the program from her kindergarten graduation, where she sang Bob Carlisle's "Butterfly Kisses."

Even back then, Wilson was already laser-focused on her goal of pursuing a career in country music and performance, as evidenced by items like the diary she kept as a teen, where she wrote down her ambitions of becoming a singer-songwriter.

More items in the exhibit will follow the singer's journey towards stardom, including some of her most iconic awards show and event outfits, plus a number of the hats and fringed jackets that have contributed to her signature, '60s-inspired "Bell Bottom Country" look.

"It's a dream come true to have my own exhibit in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum," Wilson says in a statement, "and such an incredible honor to be included next to so many of my heroes and legendary artists."

"These past few years have been a complete whirlwind," she adds. "It's going to be really amazing to see the whole journey captured in the exhibit, along with some special items from growing up in Louisiana."

Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails will be open from July 18 to June 2026, and admission will be included in the cost of a museum ticket. For more information, visit the Hall of Fame's website.

Keep reading to get a sneak peek of some of the items in Wilson's new exhibit before it opens.