While country music fans wait for Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges to tie the knot in the real world, they are already happily married in the world of artificial intelligence.

The country music singer and her fiance are the latest to have fake images of themselves floating around the internet. Faux wedding invitations, wedding portraits and candid ceremony snaps, have been plastered all over social media. A grandparent or two may have even sent them to you to "share the news" of the happy couple.

One post claims the pair tied the knot in Wilson's hometown of Baskin, La. on May 17, 2025 as the "star-studded celebration drew in Nashville's elite and NFL greats alike." The caption also wants the world to believe that Hodges joined Wilson for an impromptu duet performance of her song "4X4XU."

Of course, it's all fake.

What Did Devlin Hodges Say About Fake AI Wedding Photos?

Recently Hodges shared his thoughts about these fake photos and he seems to have a sense of humor about the whole thing.

In a video posted to his social media accounts, he was asked what he wanted to tell AI and he didn't hold back.

"If you gonna put out stuff about us, I mean, at least make us look good," he says as the person behind the camera cracks up. "Like, we look like s--t."

He also included a short message to people creating the images in the caption.

"Attention at those who make AI photos regarding our wedding, marriage and whatever other BS that comes out," he types. "Sincerely, the couple who hasn't had a wedding or kids yet."

When Are Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges Getting Married?

Wilson and Hodges have yet to reveal details about their wedding as far as a date and location go. The "Somewhere Over Laredo" singer has mentioned that the couple's nuptials will likely be simple, but stopped short on discussing any specifics.

The pair got engaged earlier this year on the front steps of George Jones' home. Wilson told Taste of Country in 2024 that she wanted to get engaged in a season when they could really enjoy it. Hodges took notes and proposed while the two were enjoying an extended break from their busy schedules.

