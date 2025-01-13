Landman is the latest mega-popular Taylor Sheridan series, and as fans of his other shows know, he likes to fold popular country music into the drama.

He especially loves Lainey Wilson, who even got a small role on Yellowstone, in addition to having her music featured.

While Wilson doesn't make an on-screen appearance on Landman as she did on Yellowstone, she's still pretty dang excited to hear one of her songs being used in an episode of the show. And so is her pup!

The song, called "Hillbilly Hippie," is actually about her dog, Hippie.

In a video posted to @HipppieMaeWilson's Instagram, you see Wilson's dog sitting on the dresser right next to the TV, rocking a Yellowstone cowboy hat in her size.

She seems thrilled, doesn't she?

"Hippie approves — We loved hearing "Hillbilly Hippie" on Landman," the caption reads.

Wilson's song is featured on Ep. 7 of Landman, titled "All Roads Lead to a Hole." That episode also features Blanco Brown's ultra popular hit "The Git Up."

Landman is now on pause, presumably. Sunday night's episode of the show was the season finale. A second season has not yet been announced.

