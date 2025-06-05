Lainey Wilson and Ella Langley have both shared a story about how they partied so hard one night that a deck collapsed — and the details are epic.

Langley was a guest on Taste of Country Nights thanks to Coors Light, as she has partnered with them for the launch of their Chill on Shuffle platform. Host Evan Paul asked her to ask a question for us to playback to Wilson, who we were speaking with later that day.

The "Weren't for the Wind" singer said, "Ask her if she has fixed that one deck."

Admittedly, we were a little perplexed about the question, and we could not wait to speak to Wilson later to get some clarity.

Once we sat down with Wilson, we played her Langley's question. The two-time reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year laughed out loud for a few seconds, then gathered her composure and started explaining.

The "Somewhere Over Laredo" singer said, "So...one night, she [Langley] came over here [Wilson's house], it was her and her publicist."

Get our free mobile app

Wilson explained how they got to chatting it up and doing some drinking as the night progressed.

Then all of a sudden, while the three ladies were out on Wilson's deck, it collapsed, and Langley's publicist hit the ground.

From the sound of it, it was a fairly small deck that was not high off the ground. Nobody was injured, but Wilson says she has yet to have the deck fixed.

Wilson finished up the international leg of her 2025 Whirlwind Tour on March 19. She headed right back out on the road here in America on May 30, with the remainder of her tour dates going all the way through Nov. 8.

10 Bell Bottom Wedding Dresses We Think Lainey Wilson Would Be Stunning In With the news of Lainey Wilson's engagement to Devlin Duck Hodges, we thought it would be cool to see some bell bottom-style, flared wedding dress options for the country music superstar to possibly walk down the aisle in. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul