Lainey Wilson Named Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards

Lainey Wilson won the award for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), beating out repeat nominees Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Carrie Underwood.

Wilson, who is finally having her moment in the spotlight after 11 years in Nashville, was especially emotional and grateful.

"I was definitely not expecting this at all," she explained. "I look up to every single one of the ladies in this category. They have all influenced me and inspired me."

It wasn't just the recognition making her teary, though. Wilson shared the good fortune of the night with her family, who have been waiting on good news recently.

"A few months ago my daddy got real sick," Wilson told the audience. "We thought we were gonna lose him. He spent two months in ICU, and he's walking the carpet with me tonight and he's here. This one right here is for my daddy, Bryan Wilson. I ain't talking about the Beach Boy – I'm talking about the cowboy," she said with a grin as the camera panned to her father standing proudly in the audience.

She extended gratitude to her fans old and new, saying, "I know I'm new to a lot of folks, but I won't let y'all down I promise you," to close out her speech.

Earlier in the night, Wilson joined Hardy for a live rendition of their fast-rising new single, "Wait in the Truck" before snagging the first CMA Award of her career in the Best New Artist category.

It's been a big year for Wilson, who scored No. 1 hits with her Song of the Year-nominated "Things a Man Oughta Know" as well as "Never Say Never," her hit duet with Cole Swindell. She toured with Jon Pardi, and in 2023, she's set to join Luke Combs on his upcoming world tour, too. Plus, Wilson released her new album, Bell Bottom Country, in the fall, and also scored a role as a recurring character in the current seasson of hit TV show Yellowstone.

The 2022 CMA Awards aired live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning were tapped as co-hosts for the show.