On the heels of their engagement announcement, Lainey Wilson revealed to us the hobby that her fiancé, Duck Hodges, has — one she puts up with for the greater good of their relationship.

Wilson told Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul, "I'll tell ya this about Duck, he's pretty frugal, except when it comes to good hunting stuff, like getting ready for duck season and having all the appropriate gear and whatever, that's his thing he likes to splurge on."

From the sounds of it, Wilson and Duck have already had some chats about money, as the "Heart Like a Truck" singer has told Taste of Country Nights in the past that Duck talked her out of making a huge financial mistake already.

Wilson sounds perfectly OK with the fact that Hodges makes the splurge purchases he does, as she added, "I'm not gonna tell him what to do, because he's not gonna tell me what kind of guitar I can buy, ya know?"

As far as what kind of fancy guitars Wilson does buy, curiosity got the best of me and I had to dig in.

The "Somewhere Over Laredo" singer apparently plays a lot of different guitars but currently endorses and plays Zager Guitars.

In the past, though, she has been seen strumming a custom-painted Fender American Professional Telecaster Deluxe with a leopard-print pickguard.

She isn't playing that one anymore, as it is being displayed at the Country Music Hall of Fame. No big deal.

What Was Lainey Wilson's First Number One Song?

Wilson burst on the scene in 2021 with her song that caught everyone's attention, "Things a Man Ought to Know."

