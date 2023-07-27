Lainey Wilson is on a hot streak when it comes to making her dreams come true. In addition to awards and No. 1 songs, now she can cross "Meet Reba McEntire" off of the bucket list.

The special moment was captured backstage at CMA Fest. In the video, shared recently by the "Watermelon Moonshine" singer, you can see the two women embrace before exchanging a few words.

"I'm gonna cry," Wilson says, holding McEntire's hands. "You mean so much to me. You have, you have."

"Well, congratulations on everything you've been doing," the country veteran tells Wilson. "I'm just so proud of you."

Wilson continues to gush over the Grammy-winning singer in the caption of her video post, writing:

"Y’all... what even? This was one of those pinch me moments. I am such a fan of @reba as not only an artist, but just for the incredible person she is ... talk about a dream come true."

Fans have flooded the comments with demands for a duet — one even suggested McEntire recreate her hit "Does He Love You" with Wilson. Although she originally released the song with Linda Davis in 1993, McEntire has sung it with other artists since then, like Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson.

Whether the two will meet in a studio someday remains to be seen. In the meantime, Wilson will wrap up her portion of Luke Combs' World Tour on July 29. The "Grease" singer was opening the U.S. leg of shows before he heads overseas.

Next up she'll join Hardy's The Mockingbird and the Crow Fall Tour, running in August and September. Fans can expect plenty of live performances of their duet "Wait in the Truck" on those dates.