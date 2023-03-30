Lainey Wilson is one of the top artists in country music these days. But before she was a superstar, she was a 9-year-old, aspiring musician writing her very first song. Wilson appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on March 16, and she treated viewers and Clarkson to a snippet of that first tune, called "Lucky Me."

While sitting with actor Zachary Levi and Clarkson on the talk show, Wilson explained that she wrote her first song while at a sleepover with a friend. The moment clearly foreshadowed her future as a singer-songwriter.

"She went to one room and I went to another, and we were like, 'Let's write a song and come back and share it with each other," Wilson recalls of the night.

"What cool 9-year-olds you were," Clarkson says. "What?"

Clarkson then asked Wilson if she'd sing a portion of the tune, and Wilson agreed, cautioning, "It ain't real good, but I'm gonna sing it for you."

She then launched into a sweet little love song with a sing-song, bubbly melody.

"Lucky me / I feel free, and I can't deny that he loves me / Which I know that he does, so he's the one / Lucky me, oh, / I said, oh / I'm the one for him / And he's the one for me, baby," she sang.

Clarkson and Levi chuckled after Wilson sang the tune and expressed their surprise, yet again, that Wilson wrote it when she was 9.

"9 years old?!" Clarkson exclaimed. The show host even added her own humorous verse to the song.

"She was like, 'You don't know it, but I'm the s--t,'" Clarkson sang, in a similar rhythm.

The conversation also revealed that Clarkson's first-ever song was called "Baby Blue Eyes," but unfortunately, the audience wasn't lucky enough to hear that one.

Although it's unlikely Wilson's "Lucky Me" will make its way onto her next album, the songs she wrote in her youth surely primed her for the hit songs she has released throughout her career.

Wilson is currently on her Country With a Flare Tour, which wraps March 31 in Columbus, Ohio.

