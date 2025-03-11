Lainey Wilson apparently loves burgers and pocketing little plastic table numbers. At least, that's what her new Whataburger commercial would have you believe.

"You hear my belly growling?" she asks her band in the :30 ad spot.

"I'm so hungry I could eat all the tires off this bus," she says at another point, tempting her bandmates into stopping so she can grab a honey butter chicken biscuit.

Her go-to place to refuel? Fast food restaurant Whataburger, a Texas-original chain which now has locations in 17 states, most of them Southern.

She narrates the commercial over footage of her on the bus, goofing around and rolling down the road to the next tour stop: "When you're on the road, there's a lot of late nights ... a lot of early mornings ... a lot of honey butter chicken biscuits," she says.

Wilson apparently goes to Whataburger a lot — she opens her bus cabinet midway through the ads and hundreds of little A-frame table numbers come crashing out.

"You're not supposed to see that," she says, trying to quickly close cabinet, unsuccessfully.

Not condoning the "Heart Like a Truck" hitmaker's behavior (stealing is wrong), but anyone who frequents Whataburger on those, ahem, late nights know it can be a rite of passage to snag your table number — the one they give you while you're waiting for your food — and take it home.

Watch her funny new Whataburger commercial here:

Wilson's latest album is Whirlwind. She's overseas right now, but will return to the States for shows in New York (no Whataburger locations), Florida and Kentucky in April and May.

She also recently got engaged to boyfriend "Duck" Hodges, and fans anticipate she'll walk down the aisle sometime this summer.