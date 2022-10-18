LAINEY WILSON’S HOT NEW ALBUM ‘BELL BOTTOM COUNTRY’ IS OUT NOW

Billboard’s Top New Country Artist of 2021, ACM 2022 New Female Artist of the Year, CMT’s 2022 “Breakthrough Artist of the Year,” and six-time CMA Awards nominee Lainey Wilson’s highly anticipated new album Bell Bottom Country is out now and reflects her depth and multifaceted character with elements of ‘70s Rock, Funk, and Soul, all while remaining Country to the core. Featuring 14 tracks (all of which she co-wrote, except one cover), including her current Country radio single “Heart Like a Truck” that’s top 25 and climbing, Lainey’s Bell Bottom Country is wise, fun, empowering, vulnerable, badass, and above all else – real. Fans can hear the new songs out on the road, when Lainey takes off for her first-ever 27-city headlining tour, presented by Stella Rosa, and on Luke Combs’ 2023 World Tour.

