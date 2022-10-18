Russell Dickerson is taking a trip down the backroads on his anthemic new song, “Big Wheels.”

Co-written by Dickerson, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson and Hunter Phelps, the rowdy country-pop anthem celebrates basking in the country way of life and name-drops a list of essential items that everyday country people are familiar with and enjoy.

“Big wheels, backroads, and cold beer / Old school, straight country gold here / That's just the way that we roll here / Big wheels, backroads and cold beer / Green heads, white tails and long beards / Long johns, jon boats and John Deere / We stick to shit that we know here / Big wheels, backroads and cold beer,” Dickerson sings euphorically in the chorus.

Sonically, “Big Wheels” sounds like a blend of the early sounds of Florida Georgia Line and rising newcomer Breland with its swampy, but polished production and vocal delivery. Summer may be over, but the song sure takes listeners back to the sunny season and all the fun that comes with it.

“Big Wheels” is the latest preview of Dickerson’s self-titled third album, due out Nov. 4 via Triple Tigers Records. The 15-track record includes the earlier-released “I Wonder,” “I Remember” as well as the Jake Scott-assisted single "She Likes It," which is currently No. 17-and-rising on the Mediabase country chart.

“No matter how far we get into this, I want people to know it’s still me,” Dickerson says of the LP in a press statement. “I’m still the hyper, outgoing, fun-loving, crazy dude on stage. But also these songs are so meaningful to me. It’s not all hype and smoke and lights. I am a songwriter, I trust my instincts, and now my instincts are telling me to share 100-percent me, and creatively just let it flow.”

On the tour front, the “Blue Tacoma” singer is set to kick off his She Like It Tour this winter in Indianapolis on Nov. 17. The 10-date trek will conclude Denver on Dec. 10. Fans can pre-save/pre-order Dickerson’s forthcoming album here, and get tickets to the She Likes It Tour on his website.

