Russell Dickerson Plans Headlining She Likes It Tour for Winter 2022

Russell Dickerson is keeping his touring calendar packed with his just-announced She Likes It Tour, kicking off in mid-November.

The 10-stop trek will take him through early December, wrapping with a show in Denver. It takes its name from his new single, "She Likes It," which features pop singer Jake Scott. Newcomer Drew Green is joining Dickerson for the tour.

The new tour is Dickerson's second headlining trek of 2022. Earlier in the year, he wrapped the U.S. portion of his All Yours All Night Tour, with more dates planned this fall in the U.K. and Ireland. The singer also just finished a string of dates as direct support for Tim McGraw's McGraw Tour 2022.

"We're bringing the RD PARTY back on the road to more cities with the She Likes It Tour!" Dickerson says in a statement. "We're gonna be playing tons of that new music too! LET'S GO!"

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday (Aug. 19), with two special pre-sales happening earlier in the week. The first starts Tuesday (Aug. 16) with pre-sale code RDFAM2022; a second begins Wednesday (Aug. 17), with a code that will be emailed to Dickerson's Spotify followers.

Russell Dickerson's 2022 She Likes It Tour Dates:

Nov. 17 -- Indianpolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room

Nov. 18 -- Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live! Indoor Music Hall

Nov. 19 -- Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

Dec. 1 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Dec. 2 -- Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Dec. 3 -- San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

Dec. 6 -- Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theatre

Dec. 7 -- Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory Spokane

Dec. 9 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union Event Center

Dec. 10 -- Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium