Jana Kramer shares her thoughts on when it's time to move on during a new episode of Red Table Talk that is set to air on Wednesday (Oct. 19). Kramer opens up about her marriage to Mike Caussin as part of a discussion about toxic forgiveness.

Kramer joins Sheree Zampino and Nedra Glover Tawwab at the iconic table for an emotional conversation during the episode, which begins streaming on Wednesday via Facebook Watch.

Zampino is Will Smith's ex-wife, and she joins the show to talk about her relationship with his current wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab reveals why people feel pressured to forgive before they're ready, and she also introduces what she terms her “unforgiveness revolution.”

Kramer, who is a country singer in addition to her careers as an actor and multi-media personality, married former NFL player Caussin on May 22, 2015, in Charlottesville, Va. They welcomed their first child, daughter Jolie Rae, in January of 2016, and separated shortly afterward after Caussin was reportedly unfaithful to his new wife with multiple women. He sought treatment for sex addiction, and the couple later reconciled and welcomed a son, Jace Joseph, in November of 2018.

The couple shared their struggles openly via their Whine Down podcast, as well as in a relationship book they wrote together. Kramer revealed that she was filing for divorce on April 21, 2021, and she accused Caussin of adultery in her legal filing.

She revealed that the divorce was finalized that July. In the new episode of Red Table Talk, she discusses how forgiving Caussin's repeated infidelities made her feel like she had lost herself.

The new episode of Red Table Talk is set to air on Wednesday at 9AM PT/12PM ET on Facebook Watch.

