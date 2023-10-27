Jana Kramer Brings Ex-Husband Mike Caussin on Her Podcast: ‘This Is a Better Relationship’

Jana Kramer recently reunited with her ex-husband to take a look back on their tumultuous marriage.

The country singer invited Mike Caussin to join her on her Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast for a three-part interview, in which the pair took a deep dive into their marriage and where they stand now.

"You don't deserve to be defined by your past," Kramer explains. "People don't deserve to be defined by the mistakes they've made."

"We were so bad post-divorce for a good year ... so we got to a good place ... and I’m like, 'I don't want that energy again,'" she adds.

Caussin agrees with his ex-wife, saying now that some time has passed, he trusts her and her intentions. His confidence in Kramer is the reason he decided to pass on reading her recently-published memoir, The Next Chapter, which details their divorce.

“Jana asked me now that it’s published, ‘Before it comes out, do you want to read it?’ and I told her, ‘No,’ because I trust our relationship more now than I ever have,” he admits.

“For me, I thought, ‘Why read it and rehash — in my own work and journey — rehash some of these things emotionally and internally and feel any kind of way for Jana?’” he continues.

Kramer and Caussin are in a much better place since their divorce was finalized in 2021. The pair initially split in 2016 due to Caussin's infidelity, but decided to reconcile and give their marriage another shot. They even renewed their vows in 2017.

Although the romance did not stick, they say their relationship is much better now.

“We have a new relationship. Our marriage died, but we have a new relationship," Kramer declares. "This is a better relationship.”

The two share two kids, Jolie Rae, 7, and Jace Joseph, 4.

The One Tree Hill actress has moved on romantically. In May 2023, she announced she was engaged to her boyfriend Allan Russell. Just a month later she revealed she is pregnant with their first child, a boy.