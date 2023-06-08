Jana Kramer is pregnant! The singer/actor/podcast host revealed that she and her new fiancé Allan Russell are expecting a baby, and it sounds like it was quite a surprise.

"I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test," Kramer says, before thanking the test company she partnered with for the announcement.

Several photos come with Kramer's Instagram announcement, including one of her framing her baby bump and another of her with Russell and her two kids from her last marriage:

The baby will be Kramer's third child, after daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 5. Both kids came from her marriage to Michael Caussin. That union ended in 2021 after Kramer shared that he'd been unfaithful to her once again.

Russell is a 42-year-old ex-professional soccer player-turned-coach for Norwich City Football Club in the English Football League. Originally from Glasgow, Scotland, he later transitioned to the United States and played for the Carolina Railhawks in North Carolina, and subsequently joined the Orange County Blues based in Irvine, Calif., before settling into coaching.

The couple have been together for about six months, and he frequently populates her Instagram feed. Russell hasn't shared the news with his own Instagram followers just yet, but he's also been open to sending through a snap.

"We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement...at least for a little while) but I’m pregnant!!!!," Kramer reveals in her post.

The news comes amid a flurry of personal developments: In addition to a baby and pending nuptials, she also announced a new book and sold her house this week.

"A lot of emotions as I pack up the 4 years me and the kiddos spent in this house," Kramer writes. "I had some of the hardest years of my life in this home, but I also had the greatest times of my life too."

Kramer and Russell are currently building a new home to live in together.