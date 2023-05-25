Jana Kramer is making things official with her Scottish soccer coach boyfriend Allan Russell: The couple are engaged after six-and-a-half months of dating.

Kramer announced her news on an episode of her Whine Down podcast on Thursday (May 25), and also shared some details about how the proposal went down. Russell opted for a sweet, close-to-home proposal that included Kramer's two children, 7-year-old daughter Jolie and 4-year-old son Jace.

"He took me and the kids, he was like, 'It's a beautiful night, let's go for a walk and walk up to the new house," Kramer recounts.

The singer's new home is currently under construction, and scheduled to be finished in August. Once they got to the new house, the kids ran around and went up to see their soon-to-be-rooms, before the family gathered on the front porch.

"It was a really beautiful night, and we were all sitting on the front porch steps and looking out at the view," she continues. "He said my name, and I got up, and then he got down on one knee."

The singer's daughter immediately knew what was about to happen. "Jolie started jumping up and down. It was the cutest thing ever," Kramer remembers.

The singer admits she "kinda blacked out" during the proposal itself. "And then we both just started crying. It felt very sentimental, [happening on] the front porch of the new house. New beginnings," she reflects. "It just felt right."

"I know he's my person," she says.

Kramer first introduced Russell to fans in late January. Her newly-minted fiancé is a former pro soccer player who currently works as a coach for the English Football League's Norwich City Football Club. The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards in March.

Kramer finalized her divorce from Mike Caussin — who is dad to her two children — in April 2021. The couple had previously split in 2016 due to Caussin's infidelity, but they reunited for several more years.