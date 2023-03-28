Jana Kramer and her Scottish soccer coach boyfriend Allan Russell made their relationship red carpet official at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards on Monday night (March 27), walking the carpet and posing for photos together before the show kicked off.

Kramer dazzled in a two-tone cut-out dress as she attended the ceremony, while Russell kept things classic, rocking an all-black outfit and sport coat with a shiny belt buckle for a little extra flair.

It was the couple's first public appearance at an industry event together, though Kramer first introduced Russell to her fans via a social media post in late January.

The country singer's relationship with Russell follows her split from husband Mike Caussin, with whom she shares 4-year-old son Jace and 7-year-old daughter Jolie. Kramer and Caussin finalized their divorce in mid-2021.

Kramer has stayed open with fans about her heartbreak following her divorce — especially in episodes of her Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast — but she's also remained optimistic about finding love, and on the iHeartRadio Awards carpet, she told People that she's open to the idea of getting married again.

"I'm happy. I'm in a great relationship. He's a wonderful man, and I've got amazing, healthy kids," Kramer says. "I'm blessed. I feel very blessed. I'm in a new chapter, and it feels really nice. For the first time I'm really embracing it, and I'm trying to sink in that I deserve this new chapter."

She also says that she found peace surrounding her divorce shortly before the beginning of her relationship with Russell.

"People always say, 'When you fix your stuff, and you do the work, and then you're happy being on your own, that's when usually Prince Charming comes in.' Mine just happened to be from Scotland," she comments.

Though the pair are in a happy relationship, they're likely to keep things long-distance for now. Kramer recently said that she's got no plans to move to Scotland, where Russell lives.

"I would never uproot the kids, I'll just say that, to the U.K.," she reflects. "So to make our relationship work, again, with his job, too, there's a lot of months off, so he could come here on the months that are off. Those are the kinds of conversations we're having right now."

Still, she and Russell are making their relationship work with lots of visits, including one to Hollywood for the iHeartRadio Awards. Flip through the gallery below to see photos of the couple's red carpet debut.