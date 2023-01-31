Jana Kramer Introduces Her New Boyfriend, Scottish Soccer Coach Allan Russell

Jana Kramer has a new man in her life, and he hails from across the pond.

The country singer debuted her new relationship on social media on Sunday (Jan. 29), with a smiling snapshot of the two lovebirds cozied up. It's not a perfectly curated shot — Kramer's head is thrown back in laughter, resulting in a little bit of blurriness. But that just goes to show that the two are having fun together, Kramer jokes in the caption.

"This is so us ... trying to take a photo," she writes, next to a laughing emoji.

Kramer's new beau is Allan Russell, a 42-year-old former professional soccer player who currently works as a coach for the English Football League's Norwich City Football Club. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Russell played soccer professionally in Scotland until 2010, when he made a move to U.S. teams: First North Carolina's Carolina Railhawks, then the Irvine, Calif.-based Orange County Blues.

These days, Russell is based back in the U.K. as Norwich City's set piece coach, meaning that he and Kramer are starting off their relationship long distance. She reflected on the challenges of that during an early January episode of her Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast, where she first revealed that she now has an international boyfriend.

"Even with him, I said, 'No, this is silly. I'm a mom with two kids and I live in Nashville, like, how would this even work?" Kramer says, explaining that the two met on a dating app. "And something about him, you know, I was like, 'Okay, well, let me just see, what does the conversation hurt, right?' This just feels different."

She goes on to say that she's not too worried about rushing the relationship, and is instead making an effort to just have fun and be present in the moment.

"I don't know if this is my forever person. But, like, I'm not going to push away love just because I've been hurt before," the singer reasons. "I'm going to embrace it. I'm going to have fun. And if it doesn't work out, well, you know what, I'm gonna learn a lot of lessons. And I had a lot of fun along the way."

In mid-2021, Kramer finalized her divorce from Mike Caussin. The pair were married for six years and share two children, 7-year-old Jolie Rae and 4-year-old Jace Joseph. Following that split, she dated Navy vet and single dad Ian Schinelli, but Kramer confirmed that she and Schinelli had split up as of April 2022.

