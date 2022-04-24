Jana Kramer Calls it Quits With Boyfriend Ian Schinelli: ‘God Has Bigger Plans…in Store’

Jana Kramer is going through a breakup. The singer confirmed her split from Navy vet and single dad Ian Schinelli in an interview with Access, where she shared that fans often ask her for advice on how to leave a relationship and how to get through a breakup. These days, she's taking her own advice, she reflects.

"I'm kinda going through it right now," she admitted, when asked what her advice is for those going through heartache.

"I think what I would say, though, is: Your story isn't over. You're never gonna be alone. It's never, it's not as bad as it seems in the moment," she continued. "And I think time is a beautiful thing, and to just know that God has bigger plans for you in store."

Before she officially confirmed the split, some fans were already wondering if Kramer and Schinelli might have called it quits. Pictures of the two of them together disappeared from Kramer's Instagram feed, and they un-followed each other on the social media platform.

The singer had also recently shared a couple of Instagram stories slides that seemed to hint at her being single.

"There is no type of affection that can fill the void in a person who doesn't love themselves already. There is no independence in dependency," she wrote. (Quote via People.) "There is no personal security in attaching yourself to a secure person. Until you have a healthy relationship with yourself, you won't make healthy decisions about someone else."

Kramer first went social media official with Schinelli in January. It was the first public relationship she'd been in since her highly publicized April 2021 divorce from her husband of five-plus years, Mike Caussin.

