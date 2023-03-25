Why Jana Kramer Won’t Be Moving Across the Pond to Be With Her New Boyfriend

In January, Jana Kramer revealed her new relationship with Scottish soccer coach Allan Russell, who lives and works in the U.K. Although the singer and her new beau are currently long distance, she says she doesn't have any plans to move across the pond to be with him.

Kramer touched on the subject during a recent episode of her Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast, saying she was inundated with questions about the topic of moving when she announced the relationship.

"It's interesting because a lot of people, when I started dating him, they were like, how is this going to work?" she said (quote via People). "And I think in the beginning… I was just gonna go have fun and see what this was gonna be. And then obviously as the time went on, it was one of those things where I thought, 'OK, what could this be?'"

Currently, Kramer's roots are very much in Nashville, where she is raising 7-year-old daughter Jolie and 4-year-old son Jace with her ex-husband, Michael Caussin. She says she's simply not in a place to move her children to another country, but she and Russell have been talking about how to best move forward.

"I would never uproot the kids, I'll just say that, to the U.K.," she said. "So to make our relationship work, again, with his job, too, there's a lot of months off, so he could come here on the months that are off. Those are the kinds of conversations we're having right now."

Kramer added that she and Allan are still "exploring" their relationship.

The singer broke ground last summer on a brand-new home for herself and her children in Nashville. She shared a video update on the building process last week, calling the home a "fresh start."