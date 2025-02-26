Jana Kramer Has One ‘Biggest Regret’ About Her Breast Augmentation

Jana Kramer has some regrets about getting breast augmentation surgery.

Kramer got candid about her experience during an episode of her Whine Down podcast, an episode that featured Kristen Brust, wife of LoCash's Preston Brust.

During their conversation, Brust explained that she's been thinking about getting a breast reduction and lift, saying she's noticed some changes in her body since welcoming her third baby.

Kramer responded with some words of advice, admitting that she regrets the circumstances surrounding her own surgical procedure years ago.

"My biggest regret with my boobs is that I don't know if I did it solely for me," she reflects.

"I was in a marriage [with] a husband that was cheating all the time, and I would see the women that he was cheating with, and I'm like, 'I look nothing like them,'" Kramer continues. "I thought about it for a while and I was like, 'Maybe if I had bigger boobs he wouldn't cheat.' Or he would find me sexier."

Kramer announced plans to get a breast lift and augmentation in March 2021.

She was married to Mike Caussin at the time, but filed for divorce the month after revealing her decision to undergo surgery.

Kramer and Caussin have both spoken candidly about their experiences with infidelity. They weathered a cheating scandal and a brief separation in 2016 before eventually finalizing their divorce in the summer of 2021.

The singer says that even though she wished the context for her procedure had been different, she was ultimately happy with the decision she made to get the breast augmentation.

"I got to a place where I think it was for me," Kramer says, noting that she dealt with insecurity when her breasts "sagged" after having two kids.

"I had a lot of fun with them post-divorce," she adds.

Kramer and Caussin share two kids: Nine-year-old daughter Jolie and 6-year-old son Jace. In late 2023, she welcomed a son named Roman with her husband Allan Russell. Kramer and Russell tied the knot last summer.