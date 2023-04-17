Jana Kramer's new home is under construction, and it's finally time for her two kids — 4-year-old son Jace and 7-year-old daughter Jolie — to pick out their bedrooms. The family made it fun, thanks to a little help from Kramer's boyfriend, Scottish soccer coach Allan Russell.

"Time to mark their new rooms," Kramer wrote on social media, sharing a sweet video that shows Russell hanging out with the two young children as they choose their bedrooms.

Russell even oversees the fun part, helping Jolie and Jace wield spray paint cans and write their names on the wood that will eventually become their bedroom floors.

It's the first time Kramer has shown her fans footage of Russell and her kids together. On her Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast, she's indicated that she took this relationship relatively slow and didn't rush into introducing her new man to her children.

Kramer shares Jolie and Jace with her ex-husband Mike Caussin, whom she divorced in mid-2021.

Back in January, Kramer shared the first video of the plot of land where her family of three are building their new home. At the time, she explained that it would be "a new chapter" and "our sacred space," admitting that she initially didn't want to part ways with the home she and Caussin built and moved into in 2019.

"Last summer I remember sitting in my living room and having a tug at my heart that I needed to part ways with the house we built," she reflected. "Sometimes you can change all the furniture you want and try to make it new and it can still hold memories you might not want to see or feel. Energy is real."

Kramer and Caussin's family home was listed for sale in early 2023.

As of now, it seems unlikely that Russell will move into Kramer's new home with her and her kids — the singer has said that he lives and works in the U.K., and she has no plans to join him there full-time. The couple are currently making their relationship work long-distance, with frequent visits to see each other in their respective countries.