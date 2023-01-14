Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's former home in Nashville is for sale in the wake of their divorce, and pictures show a stunning custom-built luxury home in an ultra-exclusive neighborhood.

Kramer and Caussin built their 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 5,150-square-foot mansion in 2019, when they decided to move back to Music City after initially moving to Los Angeles in the aftermath of his 2016 infidelity and their subsequent separation. They build the house "from the ground up" together, Kramer told People, saying the new home was a "fresh start" for the couple after a difficult time. She added that they wanted to raise their two kids in a different environment than Los Angeles.

Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin in April of 2021, accusing him of infidelity in the legal documents filed in Williamson County, Tennessee. They finalized their divorced that July. In an episode of the Red Table Talk podcast in October of 2022, Kramer alleged that Caussin had cheated on her with more than 13 different women during their marriage.

The couple's former residence features all high-end finishes hand-picked by a professional designer, as well as soaring high ceilings in the great room, oversized windows to let in plenty of natural light, a private bar, a luxurious pool and spa, outdoor dining areas and more top-notch amenities.

The top-of-the-line estate sits on just over half an acre in an exclusive neighborhood in an affluent rural community west of Nashville that is home to a number of country music stars.

Kramer kept the house in the couple's divorce, and she later revealed that she had sold her wedding ring to pay for renovations in an effort to "have new energy" in the house (quote via Fox News).

The stately home is currently on the market for $2.599 million, which breaks down to $505 per square foot and a monthly payment of $14,597, according to online property sites.

Nick Woodard of Benchmark Realty holds the listing on Kramer and Caussin's former marital residence. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside.